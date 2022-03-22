SuperLauncher Hits One Day Volume of $31,100.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $31,100.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00046846 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.55 or 0.07014132 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,573.85 or 1.00088446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00042412 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,165,590 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars.

