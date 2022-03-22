Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.170-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.50 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.89 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.660 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 22,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,554. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.31.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,439 shares of company stock valued at $115,673 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,488,000 after purchasing an additional 67,371 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after buying an additional 204,419 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 465,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 27,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 42,063 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.