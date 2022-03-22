Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Makes New $209,000 Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,148,358,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $858,893,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,845,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,573,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,045,000. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 31,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $371,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 320,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,642.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Mizuho started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.62.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

