Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Invests $76,000 in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000.

NYSE TME opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.98.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

