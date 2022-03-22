Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Invests $203,000 in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,164,000 after purchasing an additional 174,051 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $176,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 17,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.15 per share, with a total value of $618,418.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 70,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,269 over the last ninety days. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

