Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $356,000 Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Elastic were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,801,000 after purchasing an additional 142,304 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,535,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,818,000 after purchasing an additional 128,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,903,000 after purchasing an additional 73,810 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 800,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,193,000 after purchasing an additional 31,148 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 633,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,400,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $25,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $986,350. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ESTC opened at $86.21 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.41.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

