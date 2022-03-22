Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 3,197 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in SITE Centers by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 957,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 48,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 162,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

NYSE:SITC opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

About SITE Centers (Get Rating)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.