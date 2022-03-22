Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $25.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PING has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping Identity from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Ping Identity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.58.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 10.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Ping Identity by 4.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ping Identity by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

