STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in STERIS by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STE stock opened at $233.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.95 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $184.68 and a 52 week high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

About STERIS (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.