State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,043,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,354,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $857,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

TUP stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 2.65.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 102.22%. The business had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

