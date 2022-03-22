State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 790 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kirby were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Kirby by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in Kirby by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 47,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Kirby by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 68,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Kirby by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of KEX opened at $71.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.38. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $75.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $52,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $35,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,950 shares of company stock worth $2,674,695. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

