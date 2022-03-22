State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Aaron’s by 6.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 65.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 142.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 8.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.85 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

