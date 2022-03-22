State of Alaska Department of Revenue Invests $469,000 in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KD stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Kyndryl has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kyndryl will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

