State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $480,000 Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 23.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.26. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

