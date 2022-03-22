Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Lifted by Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 5.3% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 21.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,808,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,500,024. The firm has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.19. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $78.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

