Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 21.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,499,000 after acquiring an additional 788,722 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SRC opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.50%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

