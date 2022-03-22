Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 278,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,908,000 after buying an additional 137,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 35.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,718,000 after buying an additional 117,867 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 108,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,691,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $2,583,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,187. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.69. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $68.20.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFG. Bank of America began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

