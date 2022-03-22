Spire Wealth Management Buys 69 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,547,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after buying an additional 648,872 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 815,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,463,000 after buying an additional 589,828 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 980,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,368,000 after purchasing an additional 511,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,247,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,237,000 after purchasing an additional 320,485 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have issued reports on MTB. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.89.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.
M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
