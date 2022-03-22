Spire Wealth Management Buys 69 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,547,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after buying an additional 648,872 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 815,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,463,000 after buying an additional 589,828 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 980,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,368,000 after purchasing an additional 511,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,247,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,237,000 after purchasing an additional 320,485 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MTB. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.89.

MTB stock opened at $180.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.12 and its 200 day moving average is $160.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.