Spire Wealth Management Buys 4,500 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 6,923.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,542,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 615,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NYSE M opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.92.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

