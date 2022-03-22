Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 42.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 182.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SWX traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.21. 286,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,455. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.20. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $80.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.04.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.59%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

