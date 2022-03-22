Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.15 Million

Brokerages expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) to report $26.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.96 million and the highest is $26.33 million. Southern First Bancshares reported sales of $27.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year sales of $110.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.81 million to $111.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $120.19 million, with estimates ranging from $117.23 million to $123.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 42.36% and a return on equity of 18.06%.

Shares of SFST traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,844. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The stock has a market cap of $429.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

