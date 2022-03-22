SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Trading Down 2.9%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 6.87 and last traded at 6.98. 19,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,077,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.19.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SmartRent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on SmartRent in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is 7.27.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

