SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Down 3.9%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.99 and last traded at $38.12. 26,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,730,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.65.

SM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

Get SM Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 793.16 and a beta of 5.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.74.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $381,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $1,218,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,694. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SM Energy by 90.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 52,390 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SM Energy by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter worth $1,567,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 306.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 386,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after buying an additional 291,724 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 16.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 12,615 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.