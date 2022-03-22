Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCEGet Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 143,149 shares.The stock last traded at $6.16 and had previously closed at $5.94.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCE. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,130,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth about $2,125,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

