Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 143,149 shares.The stock last traded at $6.16 and had previously closed at $5.94.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCE. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,130,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth about $2,125,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

