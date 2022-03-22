Sciencast Management LP Sells 19,452 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Sciencast Management LP cut its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,969 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 19,452 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 36.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 133,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 28.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,710,000 after acquiring an additional 598,034 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 83.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 413,916 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 187,975 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $10,182,000. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AR opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $27.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 4.08.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.18). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Antero Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.23.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

