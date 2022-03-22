Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Shares in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRIM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,910,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,269,000 after purchasing an additional 48,557 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,941,000 after acquiring an additional 28,522 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,337,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Primoris Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 24,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Primoris Services stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 11.22%.

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

