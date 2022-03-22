Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

EEFT stock opened at $128.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.77 and a beta of 1.44. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.30 and a twelve month high of $159.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.58 and a 200-day moving average of $123.40.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $811.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.42 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

