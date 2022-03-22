Sciencast Management LP Invests $236,000 in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATSG. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 109,006.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $32.73.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $482.37 million for the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATSG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,025.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $230,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

