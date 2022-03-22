Sciencast Management LP Invests $216,000 in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 9,620 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $769,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,587 shares of company stock worth $2,597,917 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.36. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

