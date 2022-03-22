Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) fell 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.94. 36,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,303,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.97.
The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SAND)
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream.
