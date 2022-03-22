Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) fell 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.94. 36,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,303,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.97.

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 457,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 10.8% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 27,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

