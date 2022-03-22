Samuel Zales Sells 1,667 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) COO Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $75,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $525,105.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $357,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $312,800.00.

Shares of CARG opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,186.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.92. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,312,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,940,000 after acquiring an additional 115,026 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CarGurus by 31.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,100,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,215,000 after acquiring an additional 153,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

