Samantha Harnett Sells 1,320 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $73.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.87. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average is $83.05.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LOGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Logitech International by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 297,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after purchasing an additional 85,199 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 253.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 300,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,492,000 after purchasing an additional 215,517 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Logitech International by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,674,000 after purchasing an additional 105,420 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

