salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.930-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.37 billion-$7.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.26 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.640 EPS.

salesforce.com stock traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.91. The company had a trading volume of 67,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.37 and a 200-day moving average of $252.31. The firm has a market cap of $215.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.27, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $302.23.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $90,750.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total transaction of $687,100.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,648 shares of company stock worth $41,069,869. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.