Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,661,564 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 140,363 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $60,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $843,467,000 after purchasing an additional 546,241 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,386,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $491,152,000 after purchasing an additional 369,335 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,863,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $170,050,000 after purchasing an additional 211,050 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,330,894 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $136,873,000 after purchasing an additional 154,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,857,936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $105,028,000 after purchasing an additional 248,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 2.41. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $39.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

In related news, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $540,941.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

