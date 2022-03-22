Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,198 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $66,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 98.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WST opened at $412.65 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.58 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $385.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

