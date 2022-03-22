Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 27,245 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,245 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $43,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 60,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,184,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in ANSYS by 343.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $1,768,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in ANSYS by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.09.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,460 shares of company stock worth $10,028,831. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $310.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

