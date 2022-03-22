Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 389,643 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,005,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389,643 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $36,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 725,001,279 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,411,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pinterest by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,012 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Pinterest by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 25,358,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,237,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,757 shares during the last quarter.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $952,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,666,115.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,449 shares of company stock valued at $8,334,261 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $88.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.84.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

