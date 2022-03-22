Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 104,150 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 652,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,150 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $71,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,881,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,116,523,000 after purchasing an additional 562,791 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.37. The company has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.47%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

