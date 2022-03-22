Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $79.26 Million Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,935 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $79,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCEP. ING Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $63.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

