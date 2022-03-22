Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $41.87 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 127.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173,242 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $41,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 41.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,266,000 after buying an additional 391,675 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,847,000 after buying an additional 85,492 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 54.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 32.8% in the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 39,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $134.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.48 and its 200-day moving average is $142.18. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

