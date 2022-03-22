Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 224,292 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 208.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,292 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $37,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,297.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 111,772 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 7.0% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 60,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STX opened at $92.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $70.53 and a 1-year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock worth $224,400,956. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.04.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

