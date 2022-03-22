Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Rory B. Riggs Sells 129,222 Shares

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $5,110,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.94. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

