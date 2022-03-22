Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $47.40 million, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Bryan J. Merryman sold 27,394 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $220,795.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Ryan R. Mcgrath sold 4,464 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $34,863.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $149,453 and sold 33,858 shares worth $271,539. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 83,247 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.