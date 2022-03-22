Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $12,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth approximately $48,522,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 141.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,000,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 586,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth approximately $11,027,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth approximately $10,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

NASDAQ PCH opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.09. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

About PotlatchDeltic (Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.