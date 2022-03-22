Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $12.60 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 474,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,964,000 after acquiring an additional 48,654 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 446.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $160.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.69.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

