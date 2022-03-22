Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $12.20 Million Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $12,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 668.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 93.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 20.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGS opened at $84.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average of $73.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $89.47.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.42%.

OGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

