Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,425 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 15,810 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $55.32 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.92.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

