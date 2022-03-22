Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 1,237 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $11,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 925,238 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at $598,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 202,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after acquiring an additional 133,123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.57 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.45.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile (Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

