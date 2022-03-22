Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,704 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $13,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 81.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 11,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOH opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.64. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $75.68 and a 52-week high of $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

