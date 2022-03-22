Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 16,282 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,282 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Adient were worth $13,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 513,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after acquiring an additional 107,549 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,931,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in Adient by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 60,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $43.43.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

